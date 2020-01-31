Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the bank on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $137.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $22.98.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EBMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

