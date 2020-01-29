Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $135.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBMT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

