Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EGLE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.80.

EGLE stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $27,653.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,367.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

