Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Fearnley Fonds

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was downgraded by analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a target price on the shipping company’s stock.

EGLE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $27,653.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,367.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

