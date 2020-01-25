Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 653,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,169. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $310.33 million, a P/E ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $27,653.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,367.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 780,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com