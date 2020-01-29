Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock remained flat at $GBX 229 ($3.01) during trading on Tuesday. 11,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,535. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 218.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.41. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 246 ($3.24). The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc is a software as a solution (SaaS) technology company. The Company is engaged in the marketing, validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for the grocery, retail and hospitality industries. The Company’s software platform, Eagle Eye AIR, integrates with all existing point of sale (POS) systems and creates digital offers, rewards and vouchers then delivers them to customers by e-mail, text or through a loyalty application for instant redemption.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?