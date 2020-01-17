Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Short Interest Up 8.3% in December

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 15,437 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $981,330.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,640. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,392. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.29 million, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

