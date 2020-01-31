Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Trading Up 5.3%

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 172,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 95,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 million and a PE ratio of -8.08.

About Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It owns approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

