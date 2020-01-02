Earning a 3.463425 FCF Score, Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Signals Pointing to a Buy?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) currently has a current ratio of 0.25. The current ratio, which is also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations and in turn a more healthy balance sheet.

At the time of writing, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has a Piotroski F-Score of 7. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) currently has a Montier C-score of 1.00000. This indicator was developed by James Montier in an attempt to identify firms that were cooking the books in order to appear better on paper. The score ranges from zero to six where a 0 would indicate no evidence of book cooking, and a 6 would indicate a high likelihood. A C-score of -1 would indicate that there is not enough information available to calculate the score. Montier used six inputs in the calculation. These inputs included a growing difference between net income and cash flow from operations, increasing receivable days, growing day’s sales of inventory, increasing other current assets, decrease in depreciation relative to gross property plant and equipment, and high total asset growth.

The EBITDA Yield is a great way to determine a company’s profitability. This number is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the company’s enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The EBITDA Yield for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is 0.097234.

The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) over the past 52 weeks is 0.981000. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

FCF

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is 4.243768. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is 3.463425. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

GM Score

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is 14.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

Rank

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is 7166. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.