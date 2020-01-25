Earthstone Energy Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:ESTE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) – SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESTE. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $316.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 183,419 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 30,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 24,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at $650,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Which market index is the best?