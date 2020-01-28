Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. 19,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,606. The stock has a market cap of $296.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 168.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 516.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

