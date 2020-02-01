Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. 220,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $298.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 18.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 183,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14,252.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 731,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 726,897 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 75,453 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

