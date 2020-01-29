Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $296.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,683 shares during the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

