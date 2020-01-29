East West Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EWBC. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in East West Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

