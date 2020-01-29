East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Rudolph Estrada Sells 2,626 Shares

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $56.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 768.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in East West Bancorp by 35.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

