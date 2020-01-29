East West Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $48.26 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 768.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 35.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 120.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $99,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

