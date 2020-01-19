Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

DEA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 35.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth about $87,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $619,200. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

