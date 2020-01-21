Easterly Government Properties Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:DEA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE DEA opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.47, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $207,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $619,200. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

