Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.34

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.26, with a volume of 150685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $211,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More: Portfolio Manager