Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 32,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ:EML traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $179.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. Eastern has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EML. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Eastern by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

