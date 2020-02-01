Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSE:ELR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.44. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 13,079 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Platinum Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile (TSE:ELR)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project located on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

