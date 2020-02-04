Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.74. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $103.21 and a 12 month high of $138.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

