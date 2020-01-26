Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $138.36

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $138.36 and last traded at $137.93, with a volume of 12473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.55.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. ValuEngine cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average of $127.90.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.24 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

In related news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,270,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $106,211,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 198.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 203,213 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter valued at about $19,430,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 14.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 84.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: Dividend Achievers