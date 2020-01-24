Eastmain Resources (TSE:ER) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Eastmain Resources Inc (TSE:ER)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.10. Eastmain Resources shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 41,200 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of $27.46 million and a PE ratio of -16.67.

About Eastmain Resources (TSE:ER)

Eastmain Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eastmain Mines Inc, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, nickel, platinum, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clearwater Project covering an area of 201 square kilometers located in the central portion of the Eastmain River Greenstone Belt within the James Bay Mining District of Québec.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners