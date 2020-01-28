Eastman Chemical (EMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EMN opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

