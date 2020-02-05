Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.50.

EMN stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $74.15. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 451.6% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

