Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.20-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.78. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.20-7.60 EPS.

EMN traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.27. 2,691,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.83.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

