Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Short Interest Update

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 251,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other Eastman Kodak news, Chairman James V. Continenza bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $1,416,000.00. Also, Chairman James V. Continenza bought 53,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $130,494.35. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 153,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,494.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 457,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,414. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,083 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KODK traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 122,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,864. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

