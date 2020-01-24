easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,480 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Commerzbank lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,395.52 ($18.36).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,503 ($19.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,432.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,192.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.12. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49).

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders have bought 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271 over the last three months.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

