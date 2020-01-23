easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Main First Bank boosted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,395.52 ($18.36).

LON EZJ traded down GBX 53 ($0.70) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,474 ($19.39). 1,469,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,430.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,190.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 43.90 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?