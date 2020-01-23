easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,360

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,240 ($16.31) to GBX 1,360 ($17.89) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,385.52 ($18.23).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,487.50 ($19.57) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 16.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,430.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,190.42. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49).

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

