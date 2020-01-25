easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,570

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($20.26) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,395.52 ($18.36).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,482.50 ($19.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,435.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,194.93.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders acquired 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271 over the last quarter.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

