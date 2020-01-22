easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EZJ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.23) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a sell rating and a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,385.52 ($18.23).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,520.50 ($20.00) on Tuesday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,426.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,187.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 43.90 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders bought 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271 over the last three months.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

