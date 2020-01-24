easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 1,540 ($20.26) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($18.55) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.23) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,395.52 ($18.36).

EZJ opened at GBX 1,503 ($19.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,432.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,192.65.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders have purchased 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271 over the last 90 days.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

