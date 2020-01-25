EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ESYJY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ESYJY remained flat at $$19.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 338. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. EASYJET PLC/S has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

