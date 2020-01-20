Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Receives $94.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 16,401.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,191 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 61.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,988,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,074,000 after buying an additional 1,524,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,312,000 after buying an additional 1,276,325 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Eaton by 501.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,393,000 after buying an additional 774,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,713,000 after buying an additional 458,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,308. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $95.95.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

