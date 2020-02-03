Eaton (ETN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is scheduled to release its Q4 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $94.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average is $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $99.82.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Group cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

