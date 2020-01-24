Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.56.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,949. Eaton has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $99.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 58.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Eaton by 387.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Eaton by 44.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 45.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Eaton by 642.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)