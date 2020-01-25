Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETN. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.56.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average is $86.33. Eaton has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $99.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,803,000 after buying an additional 135,822 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,118,000 after buying an additional 118,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 501.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,393,000 after buying an additional 774,731 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

