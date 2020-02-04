Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.60-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.74. Eaton also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.60-$5.90 EPS.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.56.

NYSE:ETN traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.86. The stock had a trading volume of 352,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Eaton has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $99.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve