Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.94

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.94 and last traded at $95.58, with a volume of 1116220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Eaton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,803,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,829,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,961,000 after purchasing an additional 223,188 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 16,401.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

