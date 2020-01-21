Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EFF stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $16.11.

In other Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund news, major shareholder Boaz Weinstein bought 114,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $1,794,855.24.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

