Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Shares Down 0.5%

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.33, approximately 12,351 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 364,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 25,438 shares of Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $338,579.78. Insiders have bought a total of 137,190 shares of company stock worth $1,818,487 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 135,256 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 573.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

