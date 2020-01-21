EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from EATON VANCE MUN/SHS’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of ETX remained flat at $$21.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,558. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42.

About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Further Reading: What is a support level?