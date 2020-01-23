Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.02

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 3779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust news, insider (Jim) Askew James 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 167.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 373.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio