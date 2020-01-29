Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Shares Up 0.2%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.38, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENX. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,153,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

