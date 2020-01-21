Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

ETO stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

