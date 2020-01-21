Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

ETY opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

