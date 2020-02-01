eBay Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for eBay in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of eBay by 982.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in eBay by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in eBay by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in eBay by 3.7% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 9.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

