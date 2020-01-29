eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 445,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. eBay has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

